Stakeholders within the environmental space have highlighted the need for broader consultation to ensure the ban on the importation of used refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners is fully implemented.

They note that this will help ensure that these equipment that contribute to the phenomenon of ozone depletion and climate change is checked.

Senior Lecturer at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ing. Dr. Richard Opoku made the call at a forum for the development of some competency standards and training concepts for refrigerator and air conditioner technicians in Ghana.

“The Energy Commission has actually banned the importation of second-hand refrigerators and air conditioners but just that some people still find unapproved routes to bring in these goods. While we are developing our standards, we should have broader consultation on enforcement because it will help to clearly state that we can’t install an imported used product in a commercial facility”.