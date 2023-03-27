StarLife Assurance has awarded the sterling achievements of its top performing Sales Executives across the country with cash prizes and other incentives for their hard work and commitment toward the growth of the company.

The Sales Executives were recognised at the StarLife Sales Conference held at Rock City Hotel, Nkwatia in the Eastern Region. The conference which was attended by the Executives from all regions of the country is an annual event held as part of StarLife’s commitment to highly recognising outstanding Sales Executives for their continuous support to the success of the company each year.

Encouraging the Sales Executives at the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of StarLife Assurance, Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko, stated that, “you are our superstars and we always hold you in high esteem. As ambassadors of the company, do your best to exhibit StarLife’s core values of Integrity, Innovation, Leadership, Empathy and Passion for Excellence in your interactions with clients.”

In his address, Alex Twumasi, Head of Commercial Business stated, “Your hard work and dedication to the cause of StarLife will never go unnoticed as management will continue to support you to be at your best always. Continue to provide the best of services to our clients as we partner them for life. We hope these awards will spur you on to perform better in 2023.”

Peter Kyei-Nimo, Head of Individual Distribution of StarLife, also assured the Sales Executives that management would continue to put in place good structures and systems to help them perform their duties and be extra productive no matter where they are located in the country.

The StarLife Sales Conference is an annual event held to reward top performing Sales Executives and also strategize on how to satisfy clients for the year ahead.