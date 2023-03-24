The Apostolic Church-Ghana has retained Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh as its president to steer the affairs of the church for the next four years.

He was re-elected yesterday, March 23, 2023, at the 3rd General Council Meeting of the church currently ongoing at the Apostolic Resource, Conference and Retreat Centre, Fafraha in Accra.

Apostle Ami-Narh who contested the position unopposed had 98% yes votes giving him an overwhelming clearance to continue with his Shift Agenda, Nehemiah project and other revolutionary initiatives he had introduced across the board in the last four years.

Apostle Dr. Ami-Narh was first elected President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana at the church’s National Council Meeting (now General Council) in May 2019 and inducted into office in June the same year.

Vice President

Former Principal of the Apostolic College (now Apostolic Church Theological Seminary) and current Adabraka Area Superintendent, Apostle Christopher Affum-Nyarko also swept 61% of the total votes cast to emerge winner of the Vice Presidential race.

He defeated Apostle Dr. Abraham Ofori-Kuragu, a former General Secretary of the church who garnered 49% of the votes, to cling to the Vice President position.

General Secretary

On the General Secretary slot, Apostle Alex Boateng who also contested unopposed secured 91% yes votes making him the General Secretary-elect.

Three officers, out of four, were also elected to serve on the church’s Executive arm.

The three are Apostle Joseph Atinyo, Prophet Emmanuel Charnor and Apostle Andrews Nortey.

While Apostle Atinyo secured 83% yes votes, Prophet Charnor and Apostle Nortey had 73% and 77% respectively.

There was great joy and jubilation at the 3rd General Council Meeting after the election.

The newly elected leaders will be sworn into office on June 24, 2023, at the Apostolic Retreat, Resource and Conference Centre, Fafraha – Accra.

The General Council meeting which commenced on Wednesday, March 22 will end today, March 24.