The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has mourned the passing of colleague MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah.

Mr Basoah, born in 1969, died Monday evening, but details of his passing are immediately not known.

He is one of three majority MPs who were absent from Parliament on Friday during the debate and subsequent voting of some new Ministers.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In a tweet, Mr Dafeamekpor expressed shock at the passing of the legislator saying he was very active in parliament the previous week.

“This is so tragic. Hon. Basoah you were so active just last week in Parliament. Very calm & focused yet very active, especially on the Public Accounts Committee where you & I serve. Fare thee well, my brother. My deepest condolences to your family & Constituents. You served well.”