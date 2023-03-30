Three former staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and seven others who are prepaid vendors of the company have been arraigned for counts of stealing and money laundering for allegedly selling prepaid credit without accounting for the funds and sharing the monies among themselves to tune of GH¢2.1 million.

According to the facts of the case, the first accused person Ali Nansii Shaibu who was a computer programmer at the ICT department of ECG at the headquarters acted in concert with the other accused persons to sell prepaid credits and share the proceeds without accounting for same.

The two other ECG officers in the case are Grace Gardener a cashier at the ECG Kasoa branch and Anthony Quaye a technician at the ECG Kasoa branch.

Ibrahim Baba Adams who is the fourth accused person is a technician at Ghana Electrometer Company, a private entity tasked by ECG to distribute prepaid credit.

The other six accused persons are private prepaid vendors of the ECG.

The accused persons according to the prosecution used the proceeds of their crimes to purchase a Toyota Highlander Station Wagon, an unregistered Mercedes Benz saloon car and two houses, one located at Amasaman and the other at Bohyen junction in Kumasi belonging to the first accused person hence the money laundering charges.

The prosecution indicated that the accused persons admitted the crime and have since returned GH¢282, 600.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty and were remanded into police custody.