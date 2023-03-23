Tiwajo industries Limited, a parent company to Paridox Cosmetics, producers of Paridox Alcohol sanitizing Gel has been honoured by the State at the National Honours and Awards 2023, for contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with the provision of quality and affordable alcohol sanitizing gel.

Tiwajo Industries was among a select group of Ghanaian companies/individuals who were honoured at the National Honours and Awards 2023 held at the Accra International Conference Centre in recognition of its distinguished humanitarian services to the people of Ghana during the Covid-19 period.

Citation

“When the first cases of Covid-19 were announced in Ghana in March 2020, the Government announced measures to contain the pandemic and to protect lives. The Ministry of Health in accordance with Global Covid-19 Prevention guidelines, recommended among others the regular use of alcohol-based hand rub/sanitisers to fight the outbreak. So, like everywhere else, there was an increased demand for hand sanitisers in the Ghanaian market to control the spread of the pandemic.”

“This demand, coupled with limited local production and delayed imports, resulted in scarcity and an astronomical price increase of the essential commodity. Following the call by the Government for local manufacturing companies to produce hand sanitisers with the assurance of an expedited regulatory approval process by the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Tiwajo Industry Limited responded positively by producing “Paridox Alcohol sanitizing Gel”. This initiative did not only help make hand sanitisers readily available but also at a cheaper price to meet the demand for the product in the country,” the citation read.

Mrs. Ivy Appiah, Chief Executive Officer of Tiwajo Industries was present to receive the award on behalf of her outfit.

She expressed gratitude to Government and especially the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for acknowledging individuals and companies whose dedication and humanitarian service helped Ghana fight the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced its negative impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

She was optimistic such honour from the Government will go a long way to motivate others to sacrifice their all towards a national course for the future well-being of the country.

In his statement, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo commended the awardees for their contribution and service to the nation.

He said, “On behalf of the Ghanaian people and the government, I express the gratitude of the nation to the men and women who were entrusted with the responsibility of keeping us safe at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Tiwajo industries, with its flagship subsidiary Paridox Cosmetics, is into the production of natural products and processing them into products of international standards. Just like the local production of alcohol hand sanitisers and gel, the company also processes raw sheabutter into creams, lotions, natural oils for the hair and skin and natural soap products.