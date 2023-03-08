The Maternity unit of the Tema Polyclinic can now breathe a sigh of relief because an ultrasound scanning machine has been put in place.

The top-of-the-line equipment, which was paid for in full by Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited in response to a request from the hospital’s management, will help lower the rate of maternal deaths.

According to the management of the Tema Polyclinic, the maternity unit of the facility, which has a daily visit of not less than 40 to 50 patients, has been under so much pressure for the past years due to its inability to run scans for pregnant women who visit the facility.

According to them, this has contributed to low revenue generation because most pregnant women will choose other health facilities for their scan and antenatal over the Polyclinic, and in some cases, pregnant women during their antenatal will prefer to sit at home until their due date, which can be a major problem when it is their due date.

After the hospital’s management asked Tobinco Pharmaceutical Limited for help, the company gave the hospital a multi-purpose ultrasound scanning machine for its 60th anniversary.

Dr. Christopher Mensah, Deputy Managing Director-Marketing at Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, said that while the company had supported the polyclinic’s anniversary celebrations, the donation of an ultrasound machine to the facility was to consolidate their existing relationship and to reiterate the values and tenets of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited under the leadership of Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I.

Receiving the ultrasound machine on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Superintendent of the Polyclinic, Dr. Lenusia Ahlijah, who was beaming with smiles, could not hide her excitement at the gesture from Tobinco Pharmaceuticals.

She said the facility has been struggling for years now without a multi-purpose ultrasound scanning machine, adding that the support from Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited will not only help the facility generate more revenue but will also improve healthcare delivery at the polyclinic.