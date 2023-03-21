The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has paid GH¢5 million out of the GH¢32 million debt it owes the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The amount which was considered insignificant by ECG’s revenue mobilization taskforce has given reason to the team to prolong their engagement with TOR.

TOR management agreed to pay an additional GH¢5 million on Friday, but that was unsatisfactory for the ECG team.

Managers of TOR have been pleading profusely with the taskforce not to disconnect them from the national grid.

The Electricity Company of Ghana, in a statement, noted that it will retrieve about GH¢5.7 billion from its customers who have failed to pay bills since August 2022, starting from March 20 to April 20.

The exercise is being carried out by all managers at all levels. Hence, the company has closed its offices except for the customer service units.

On Monday, the national taskforce visited Parliament, Ghana Airport Company Limited, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) where the companies except GBC made GH¢8 million and GH¢10 million payments respectively to avoid being disconnected.

Citi News has gathered that the University of Ghana has been served notice to redeem its debt of about GH¢31 million within 42 hours before the team arrives.

Other companies such as B 5 Plus made payments upon the team’s visit.