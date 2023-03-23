Former mayor of Kumasi and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, Kojo Bonsu says despite the stiff competition, he will not withdraw from the NDC presidential contest.

In the race set for May 13, the flagbearer aspirant will face strong competition from former President John Mahama and former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

Mr. Bonsu declared his intention to run in the party’s Presidential primaries in 2018, ahead of the 2020 general election, but then dropped out and threw his support to the winner of the primaries.

However, the aspirant running for the second time says he is ready to lead the NDC in the upcoming general polls.

“The last time, I didn’t go further like this coming all the way to pick up nomination forms and filing. I have paid GH¢500,000, do I have to drop for this money to go? No way, I am not that rich, but my chances are very bright. I know what I am doing. It’s all about how you are able to do your things and how you are organized.”

He did, also, criticize the party for the approved nomination fee of GH¢500,000.

“I don’t support the nomination fees because it’s a lot of money. So, if I didn’t have that money and I had the acumen and competence to run the leadership of the party, does it mean that I can’t do it? And we are a social democratic party. I am a branding expert, and everybody knows that, so I am going to rebuild and rebrand the party.”

Addressing journalists after the submission of his nomination form, Mr. Bonsu said, “I want to thank my team for having time to come and receive me today. I appreciate all that you have done. It’s one party in the NDC, we have to do things together, the common enemy we are all looking for is not any individual in the party.”