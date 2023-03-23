Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has disclosed that his outfit plans to have every power distribution transformer metered by end of 2023 to help prevent power theft.

The MD disclosed that the contract has already been awarded to facilitate the metering and completion on time.

Speaking in an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Mahama bemoaned the volumes of power lost to theft annually and said some residents actually factor power theft into their building plan and often get away with that, but that is soon coming to an end.

“It has come to our attention that some people even before building their houses, talk about ‘by-pass’ where they have one part of their electricity consumption pass through their meter and the other half goes through the main lines and I can assure you that we will find all those people and ensure that they correct it before the end of the year.

“We are going to meter every single distribution transformer and that will allow us to know the number of rooms connected to those transformers and the volumes of power supplied and when your meter is telling us otherwise, we will visit the area and calculate the average for all occupants to pay.”

The Electricity Company of Ghana began a massive disconnection exercise on March 20 in its bid to recover debts owed it.

Mr. Mahama indicated that the company is owed over GH¢5 billion from the month of September 2022 to February 2023. Most of its debtors are the various MMDAs.