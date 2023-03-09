The University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya has held it’s 3rd matriculation for fresh-year students of the school.

Last year the university matriculated 192 students to various programs and the number has sharply increased to 336 students this year to the delight of the management of the young university which received requests from over 500 prospective applicants.

Addressing students and their parents at a short colourful event, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson urged students to remain focused.

“Your primary focus in enrolling in this university is to successfully go through your prescribed academic programmes, and go to graduate on time and what this means is that everything you do should be geared towards this academic achievement”.

“I entreat you all to take a look at the facilities available as much as possible to develop yourselves and also prepare for future opportunities and challenges. The office of the Dean of Students Affairs has been re-structured to provide you with services such as student counselling, student advising services, student financial services, and student technological services among others. Visit the offices to have bothering issues resolved and not allow yourselves to be led astray”.

On his part the Board Chairman of the school’s Governing Council, Professor Jonathan Ayertey in his submission while congratulating the new students for choosing the university called on them to abide by all rules and regulations during their stay.

“We are committed to providing an education not to equip you in the chosen field but that which will impact your life, take initiatives and lead, work together and create a more sustainable future for generations yet unborn, and you will be proud of yourselves for choosing to invest your future here. There are rules and regulations in your handbook and I want to entreat you all to take your time and go through it to abreast yourselves with it and not go contrary”.