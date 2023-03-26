The United States of America intends to increase investments on the African continent to propel economic growth.

This was announced by Vice-President Kamala Harris on her arrival in Ghana as part of a nine-day working visit to the continent.

She was in the company of her husband Douglas Emhoff and other top officials in the US government.

Madam Harris was met by Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport amid traditional drumming and cheers from some school pupils.

Delivering an address, the US Vice President highlighted her commitment to holding “discussions that will foster opportunities in various sectors of the continent.”

The US expressed its interest in Africa when President Biden met African leaders during the US-Africa summit in December.

In the wake of the growing influence of China and Russia on the continent, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and First lady Jill Biden have all visited parts of Africa to deepen ties.

The visit by the Vice president is intended to build on discussions from December’s summit.

She is also expected to have economic discussions with President Akufo-Addo as Ghana seeks to restructure its foreign debt.