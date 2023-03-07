The Minority in Parliament says the shortage of vaccines in the country is a clear indication of government’s ineptitude.

The group says despite the allocation of about GH¢72 million for the procurement of vaccines, the country has been hit with the outbreak of Measles since October 2022 due to the shortage of vaccines.

Speaking to journalists, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu must step aside if he cannot effectively deliver on his mandate.

“We started recording measles vaccine shortages around October 2022 and this is an emergency situation and the minister and the government have failed and continue to look on several months on.

“This is highly unacceptable especially when these vaccines are not over-the-counter medicines that people can walk in and buy them. These vaccines are very sensitive and highly protected by organizations and states so if we don’t have the vaccines, all the children in this country are at very high risk, especially in the Northern part of the country.”

Mr. Akandoh further stressed that the shortages are “unpardonable because, in the planning of vaccine procurement and its deployment, we are supposed to plan ahead.”

In other developments, the Health Minister who was scheduled to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, March 7 to provide answers for the vaccine shortages was excused by the Speaker.

This is the second time the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu failed to appear before the House as he was unable to honour a February 28 scheduled appearance.