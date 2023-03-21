The incumbent Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, says he is confident that National Democratic Congress delegates in the constituency will re-elect him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the party.

According to Dr. Jasaw who is seeking his second term mandate, the constituency has witnessed progressive leadership under his tenure even in an opposition government.

Speaking to the media after submitting his nomination form at Kpaglaghi, the former lecturer called on the delegates not to fall prey to lofty promises by his opponents as that could mislead their choices and drawback development in the constituency.

“In every election, there are always two outcomes, you either win or lose. I am confident that I will be retained. We have done the analysis, and we are satisfied that with the trend we are going, the kind of results we are showing, it is evident that Wa East people have realized that this is the time they are looking for. This is the kind of son they are looking for to continue to bring the development they so much need”.

He said, “this call for my re-election has been caused by the youth. The reason they are doing this is because of the quality of my two-year leadership. My advice for the delegates is to be careful about persons who come with lofty promises in the name of winning power”.

The Wa East elections director for the NDC, Mahama Salifu, appealed to all parliamentary aspirants to be decorous in the campaigns.

“The party needs unity to snatch power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), hence the need to remain civil before, during and after the parliamentary primaries,” he stated.

Before submitting the nomination form, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw interacted with some branch executives and a cross-section of party faithful at the community where he shared his achievements as an MP and vision for the party in the Wa East.

The MP touted his achievements and called on the delegates to give him a resounding endorsement in their upcoming parliamentary primaries.