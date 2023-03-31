The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu has warned that Ghana may import water and or buy water at a very high price in future if the country’s water bodies are not protected.

He observed that one of the challenges Ghana was facing was the pollution of water bodies, citing galamsey, disposal of refuse in water bodies, and building on waterways amongst others.

The UN Peace Ambassador gave the warning after his return from the United Nations Global Water Sustainable Conference held at New York, United Nations Assembly Hall, in the United States of America (USA).

It was aimed at reaffirming the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Amb. Dr Samuel Owusu represented the West African Mission of the International Association of World Peace Advocates and Ghana respectively.

He called on churches, organisations and individuals to ensure that the water bodies are preserved.

He said if Christians do not get involved, it will get to a time they will not even get water for baptism.

“We know that the President is doing all he can so that the management of water can stand well, but it needs individuals, it needs organisations, it needs churches, the media and everybody to join the fight,” he said.

He added, “When a person becomes a Christian, he or she is baptized, and if Christians do not get involved in protecting and managing the water we have in this country, we will not have a site to baptize anyone. People now perform baptisms in swimming pools rather than running water because we have allowed our water to become polluted, which has caused us a great deal of harm. In the next 50 years, we may not have access to water if we do not take precautions and the government does not take the necessary steps.

Amb. Dr Samuel Owusu also noted that the United Nations has drafted a policy to ensure that by 2030, there should be successful water management across the world, expressing hope that by then, water pollution in Ghana, especially galamsey, will be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, he called on individuals, groups, schools and all those who wish to have knowledge about water to call on him for assistance.

He said he will also use his platform to preach to the people the need to maintain water in the country.