The children of Christian Atsu have paid a heart-rending tribute to their late father.

The children, Joseph Christian, Godwin and Abigail were left fatherless after the ex-Chelsea star was confirmed dead following the devastating earthquake that hit some parts of Turkey in February.

The tribute was read by a family member of Atsu on behalf of the children, as they could not hold back their sorrow.

“We missed you dad “You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become.

You always made us smile and filled us with strength.

Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love.

Now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us.

Thanks for being our dad.

We will always love and miss you.

Rest well dad”.

The footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.

His body was brought to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.