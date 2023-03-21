Management of fast food restaurant chain, KFC, has assured its numerous customers that the establishment is in good standing with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Payment receipts provided by Management of the fast food brand proved that its last bill was settled more than three weeks ago.

This was in response to some media stories purporting that the company’s Ho outlet had been disconnected by operatives of ECG.

Reacting to the reports, KFC’s leadership explained that on 20th March 2023, a team from ECG visited KFC Ho, on a disconnection exercise.

There was a minor delay in providing the receipt of payment by the managers of the outlet.

The matter was however quickly and amicably resolved within half an hour, the company said.

The management of the fast food giant further assured all its stakeholders of its commitment to continuing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

It promised all customers of the brand’s continuous guarantee to always provide the best of meals accompanied by excellence in service delivery.