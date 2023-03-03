The Western North Region Forestry Commission wants authorities to hire more youth as field staff and forest guards.

The Commission laments the fact that the majority of its personnel in charge of such operations are now of retirement age, rendering them unable to effectively carry out their mandate.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Forestry Commission’s Youth In Afforestation program have been complaining about the non-payment of their locked-up allowances.

Speaking to journalists, Reverend Edward Opoku Antwi, Deputy Regional Manager for the Forestry Commission in the Western North Region, stated that there is an urgent need for young people to man the forest reserves.

“We still need more staff members especially the field staff because the technical officers are very old so we need some of the youth to do the field work.”