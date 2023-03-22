The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has proposed allocating two days per year to the government’s Green Ghana Initiative.

This he believes is in order to preserve the country’s forest reserves.

The Green Ghana Project aims to restore Ghana’s depleted forest cover through tree planting and to mitigate the effects of climate change on the country.

Contributing to a statement on the floor of Parliament to commemorate the International Day of Forests, the Minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Takoradi, said the two-day event will aid in the conservation of the country’s forests.

“We started the tree planting with one day but if you look at the rate at which our forests are being destroyed, I propose that, it should be two days in a year. So, for instance, if we are able to get 10 million a day, that is 20 million trees planted because this is something the whole country has come to support. I believe that taking two days in a year to do this will be fantastic and be able to help grow more trees as quickly as possible.”

In June 2022, the Green Ghana Day was introduced as part of a national afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana’s timber industry is suffering as a result of the depletion of the country’s forest reserves.

Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana has in the last 10 years lost over 100,000 acres of natural forest through human activities.

He has thus urged Ghanaians to support the project as it will go a long way to help fight climate change.

The Forestry Commission indicated that it distributed over 20 million seedlings for the 2022 Green Ghana Project, a quantity that exceeded government’s target.