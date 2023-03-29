As part of activities to mark the global celebrations of World Water Day 2023, Zoomlion Foundation together with its partners, Embassy of Hungary, Pureco Africa, World Vision and GIZ has empowered 50 schools in 10 municipalities on the need to manage waste to protect water bodies and the environment.

The event which took place at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya, saw over 350 students drawn from 50 schools in 10 municipalities across the country taking part in the workshop.

The aim of the workshop according to organizers is to reflect on the need and judicious use of water for life, steps to ensure the sustainability of water facilities and water bodies and to maximize youth engagement to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6.

The first session of the event was a forum to maximise children and youth engagement for SDG6 [clean water and sustainable sanitation for all].

In the second session, the Embassy of Hungary and Pureco Africa donated Pipe It Up Board Games to initiate water awareness campaigns within schools in 10 municipalities of the country.

Speaking at the event a guest speaker, the Hungarian Deputy Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Krisztina Jaksi touched on the importance of water and the need for all stakeholders to help protect water bodies from extinction.

In an interview with Citi News, after some presentations and interactive sessions with the participants, the Managing Director of Zoomion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti said, “my company initiated the Zoomlion Corporate Social Responsibility programme, which works with the Ghana Education Service. To set up and promote Zoomkids clubs in primary and junior high schools to promote peer education on hygiene”.

She noted, “we have reached over 526 schools nationwide, and over 500,000 school children have participated in Zoomkids CSR programme. Zoomlion Ghana Limited has collaborated with the Forestry Commission to implement Zoomkids Tree Plant Project to protect the environment for fresh water. This is also a step in that direction of ensuring that the kids become conscious of their environment and the need to keep it clean and tidy”.

The third and final session of the event was a presentation of heavy logistics for recycling and handwashing by GIZ to the 50 basic schools and UESD.

The items include tricycles, plastic waste baler machines, handwashing stations, hand towels and waste bins.

The beneficiary municipalities are Yilo Municipal, Akuapem North District, Ada West District, Lower Manya Municipal, Shai-Osudoku District, Upper Manya Municipal, Okere District, Asuogyaman District, North Tongu District and Akuapem South District.

Mr. Yaya Souare, Technical Advisor of GIZ, speaking to Citi News after presenting the items indicated that, “the items given to the schools are to enhance what they are already doing. Something practical to support hygiene management in schools, practice waste sorting and to celebrate World Water Day”.

He stated, “in all, we have donated 90 waste bins and accessories, 90 hand washing stations, 4 plastic presses to compress plastic waste and recycling materials. 16 tricycles to transport waste products were among the items, and we believe this will go a long way to help the school improve their waste management”.

Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice Chancellor of the UESD, expressed appreciation for the gesture and indicated that the items will improve waste management in the school and the municipalities of beneficiary schools.

On his part, the Eastern Regional Schools Health Education Programme Coordinator, Godfred Ofori Ceaser, admonished the beneficiary schools to put the equipment to good use.