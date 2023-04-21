Latest poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, says about 21% of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters are rooting for the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

The poll is predicting that 21% of NPP supporters prefer Kennedy Agyapong to win the NPP primaries.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa during an interview with Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV.

Mr. Dankwa indicated that the MP’s polling numbers jumped from 14% to 21% between January 2023 to April 2023 attributing his numbers to his vigorous campaign in the country.

He observed that Mr. Agyapong is fiercely competing with his contenders in the NPP race.

“He [Kennedy Agyapong] is the only candidate showing ascendency in the polling numbers. He jumped from 14% in January 2023 to 21% in April 2023. That is an astronomical rise we have seen in the poll. This chart may be a reflection of the votes of the delegates than the general voters. Kennedy has been campaigning vigorously,” he said.

In Kennedy Agyapong’s home region, Central, Mr. Dankwa emphasised that he had 30% and also had 32% in the Eastern Region per the survey.

“38% for Kennedy Agyapong in Greater Accra, 32% in Eastern Region and 30% in Central Region,” he disclosed.

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics mentioned that former Trades Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen dropped from 40% to 37% between January 2023 to April 2023.

“Alan is backed by 37% of NPP supporters in 2023, I wasn’t expecting him to drop from 40% in January 2023 to 37% in April 2023, but he did,” Mr. Dankwa stated.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has not made an official announcement about his bid seems to lead the poll but dropped from 40% to 39% from January 2023 to April 2023.

“Bawumia is backed by 39% of NPP supporters. You can see that Bawumia has been on a constant decline, whereas Alan stabilised in April 2022 at 41% all the way to January 2023 at 40% within that months. This poll covers NPP supporters only. In January 2022, Alan and Bawumia were tied at 40% each, now Dr. Bawumia has taken a slight lead,” he stated.

Dr. Dankwa explained that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had 47% and the vice President had 21% in the Central Region.

He advised the contenders to re-assess themselves and not to be taken by surprise during the party’s primaries.

“They need to re-assess themselves not to be taken by surprise,” he entreated.

The other contenders include former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, who is also the MP for Essikado-Ketan; a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, who is also a former MP for Offinso North, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former Presidential Spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong.