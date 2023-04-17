A policy to enhance the health of humans, animals and the environment is being implemented by A Rocha Ghana and its partners in the Mole Ecological Landscape.

The policy dubbed ‘One Health’ is being implemented under phase two of the Stabilising Land Use Project.

In 2017 A Rocha Ghana in partnership with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUC) implemented the Stabilising Land Use Project: Protected Area (PA) Categories V and VI as landscape mechanisms for enhancing biodiversity in agricultural land, ecological connectivity and REDD+ implementation.

The long-term goal of the project was to achieve conservation and development benefits through better use of Protected Areas.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a stakeholder’s meeting to enhance strategies for the implementation of the project in Damongo, a Project officer of A Rocha Ghana, Isaac Ntori said the One Health approach looks at the health of humans, animals and the environment.

“The one health approach looks at the health of humans, the health of the trees, the forest and the health of the animals so as an organisation that is into environmental management, we have come out with approaches to ensure social, economic and environmental sustainability.”

Dr. Chrysantus Kubio the Savannah regional director of the Ghana Health Service sees the project as an opportunity to share and learn new ideas in comprehensive healthcare delivery.

According to him, the ‘One Health’ approach looks at how the Ghana Health Service and the forestry commission can collaborate in relation to addressing health issues.

“We are particularly happy because as a health service we are not able to handle all the issues, there are some health issues that bother on animal health, environmental health and the opportunity has come for us to team up with the various sectors so that we are able to have optimal health.”

‘One Health’ is a philosophy that emphasizes the connections between the health of people, animals, and the environment.

The strategy encourages interdisciplinary and cross-sector cooperation to create coordinated efforts to lessen dangers to human, animal, and environmental health.

Landscape approaches, which provide concepts and procedures for managing and assigning land to achieve social, economic, and environmental sustainability, express the need to strike a balance between competing land use demands in a manner comparable to that of this need.

In integrated OH and landscape approaches, human health is recognized as being vital to conservation, a factor that is typically disregarded in conservation efforts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for protected areas and One Health policies in promoting ecosystem conservation and avoiding risks to human health.

The major goals of the stakeholders meeting are to inform participants, share best practices, and explore how the one health movement may be incorporated into the forest and land use planning sectors.