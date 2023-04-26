A criminologist who is also a lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware is urging police investigators to look beyond the demand for a refund of GH¢5000, as the factor that may have caused a police inspector to allegedly kill his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi.

He believes there may be several hidden reasons behind the alleged murder especially as the police officer was in a relationship with the deceased.

His comment comes after the police officer has been remanded into police custody, as prosecutors also indicated that he pulled the gun after the deceased refused to refund an amount of GH¢5,000 that he claimed she owed him.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware says there could be more to the issue and may not be limited to the demand for a refund.

“I feel that, while we interrogate the issue, we also have to look at other issues. Because if you look at the chain of events that led to the crime committed, it suggests to me that there were other precursors to the issue. If I’m supposed to be part of the investigators, I would want to look at the issues that happened before, in terms of the relationship that existed between the victim and the suspect, so that we can better understand why”.

“In murder cases like this, there might have been underlying issues, it’s not easy for someone to murder his lover because she decided not to refund his money. It raises a lot of questions because the relationship was romantic in nature”.

Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware has also attributed the many murder cases in the country particularly, in the Ashanti Region to the low conviction rate which may have emboldened others to also engage in the act.

Background

It emerged that the Police Inspector, Ahmed Twumasi, arrested for killing his lover in Adum in the Ashanti Region committed the act after his lover refused to refund a GH¢5000 debt owed him.

According to the prosecution, investigations have established that the police officer after having a misunderstanding with the deceased asked her to refund his GH¢5000 to him.

Following her failure to refund the money, the officer then decided to shoot her which led to her death.

Speaking at the Asokore Mampong District court, the head of legal and prosecution, ACP Kofi Blagodzi described the alleged act by the police inspector as barbaric.

He noted that the police administration is saddened by the development and as such they will do whatever they can to ensure justice is served.