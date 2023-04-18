The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says it will soon embark on an exercise to evict and punish traders who sell on the peripherals of the roads at the Agbogbloshie market.

Elizabeth Sackey, Mayor of Accra says there are many unoccupied makeshift sheds in the markets warning that traders who fail to occupy them and decide to sell at unauthorized places will be dealt with severely.

The Mayor of Accra says traders found culpable will also be fined.

“Those who sell on the streets…it’s against the law. Per the law, you are not supposed to sell on the streets. We are evicting them very soon, and we are forewarning those who buy from them”.

“They should be mindful of what they are doing, because the more you buy from those selling on the streets, the more you are encouraging them. When we come, we will arrest those selling and those buying and charge them both with a fine, and we will take their wares away,” Madam Elizabeth Sackey cautioned.