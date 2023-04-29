The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong has indicated that his Ministry is being repositioned to lead the way in charting a new path for the country’s agricultural sector.

This he said would be done in line with the core mandate of MoFA which is, ‘harmonizing the sector towards achieving a common objective’.

Dr Acheampong made this known on Friday, April, 28, 2023, when he hosted a Mission Team from AfDB led by country programme officer, Eyerusalem Fasika.

The new minister has since his assumption of office been engaging relevant stakeholders to create mutually beneficial relationships, build on existing relationships and foster new ones aimed at achieving accepted outcomes in the agric sector.

The team used the opportunity to brief the new minister on a draft Ghana Agriculture Sector Dialogue Mission on Post-Darkar 2 Summit on Feed Africa.

At the action-driven Dakar 2 Summit, Heads of State met to mobilize and align government resources, development partners and private sector financing to unleash Africa’s food production potential.

The AfDB affirmed its support towards the realization of a compact that will translate into the food security needs of Ghana.

At the meeting, the minister also indicated that stakeholder/consultative workshops were being held by his outfit to share and discuss new pathways being chartered by the Ministry to effectively harness the potential of the food and agricultural sector.

He explained that the move was to ensure sustainable national food security, self-sufficiency in the production of commodities, and thriving agri-business, aimed at reducing the high import bills.