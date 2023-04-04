A High Court in Accra has convicted the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, and non-Executive Council Member, Sheikh Tophic Sienu for contempt of court.

The two have been sentenced to a day in prison and fined 2000 penalty units (GH¢24,000 each).

The court further acquitted and discharged 12 other defendants including GFA President, Kurt Okraku.

The contempt case filed against the Executive Council Members of the GFA was by Ashanti Gold FC for commencing the 2022/2023 Betpawa Premier League despite an interlocutory injunction.

The Miners were praying for the Executive Council Members to be imprisoned for what they described as disregard for the dignity, respect, and authority of the court.