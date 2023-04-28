The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, has urged the staff of the Judicial Service to be fair and honest in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief Justice who was speaking at the commissioning of two court premises in Gomoa Central and Agona East in the Central Region indicated that as ambassadors of the court, the work of the staff of the service plays an important role in shaping or destroying the image of the service.

Justice Anin Yeboah believes that the citing of the district court will reduce the turnaround time of seeking justice.

The Gomoa Central and Agona East court is part of over a hundred court premises being built across the country to expedite justice delivery in those areas.

“I urge the staff of the Judicial Service, whose work will give meaning to the construction of this court to see themselves as ambassadors of the service and of the very concept of justice delivery.

“This would impose on them a responsibility, to be honest, fair and transparent in all their dealings with the public who come to seek justice.”

The District Chief Executives for Gomoa Central and Agona East Benjamin Kojo Otoo and Janet Odei Paintsil in an interview with Citi News that the citing of the court in the district will address legal issues.