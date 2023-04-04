To aid in the fight against malaria in the region, the Upper West Regional Hospital on Monday, received antimalarial medications from Bliss GVS Pharma, a pharmaceutical firm in Ghana.

This donation is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and commitment to improving healthcare in Ghana.

Malaria is a major health challenge in Ghana, with more than 10 million cases reported each year, making it the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the country. The Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions are most affected, with the latter having the highest prevalence rate of 22.2%.

The contribution of Bliss GVS Pharma, with their Artemisinin-based combination therapy including LONART, P-ALAXIN, and GSUNATE for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria, will help improve the availability and accessibility of antimalarial drugs in the region. This will significantly contribute to the efforts of Ghana Health Services and other stakeholders in the fight against malaria.

Representative of Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, Pharmacist Ibrahim Mumuni Siedu said the company is committed to supporting the government’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana under the campaign ACT for Africa.

“We understand the devastating impact malaria has on people’s lives, and we are delighted to be helping fight this disease he said. We hope that our donation will go a long way in providing this much-needed treatment to the people in the area”, he said.

Receiving the medications, the Upper West Regional Hospital Medical Director, Dr. Robert Amesiya expressed gratitude to Bliss GVS Pharma for the donation.

“We are very grateful to Bliss GVS Pharma for this timely contribution. Malaria is a major health challenge in the region and we need all the support we can to combat it. This donation will help improve access to medicine for patients and save lives”, Dr. Amesiya said.

Pharmacist Daniel Kwesi Ekwam, Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Upper West Region and a member of Governing Board of the Society graced the donation and commended the gesture made by Bliss GVS Pharma.

“On behalf of the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, I would like to profoundly thank Bliss GVS for helping with the fight against Malaria in Upper West Region and in extension, Ghana and Africa. This is something the Society will always support and recommend”, he said.

The donation from Bliss GVS Pharma is a commendable gesture that will help reduce the burden of malaria in the Upper West region of Ghana.