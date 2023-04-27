Management of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has offered scholarships to 50 engineering students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

BOST signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education on the scholarship package on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the head office of the company in Accra.

An amount of GH¢1.5 million has been allocated for the beneficiary students through which each of the 50 students will get GH₵7,500 every academic year for the next four years.

The amount will cover their accommodation, tuition, a laptop and a stipend to support their upkeep.

As part of the package, the Ministry of Education will also facilitate internship opportunities for the students, secure mentoring and career opportunities for them and as well facilitate their National Service postings.

The BOST Scholarship Scheme forms part of the state-owned company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, the Head of Legal at BOST, Harriet Amoah said the initiative was triggered by a request from the Ministry of Education to support needy but brilliant students pursuing engineering and computer science-related courses in some tertiary institutions in the country.

“BOST responded positively in line with its CSR policy on education but insisted that such sponsorships should go directly to its impacted communities in the country.”

She said the company together with the Ministry of Education thus visited areas impacted by the operations of BOST and selected 50 beneficiaries out of over 200 candidates.

“As we speak, the selected students have started their schooling at the Tarkwa School of Mines,” she added.

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum was grateful to BOST for the scholarship.

“Without education, I will not be sitting in front of you. My mom didn’t go to school, my dad didn’t go to school, and I am the Minister of Education. Some of us may not have had the chance of sitting in this beautiful space had it not been for education”.

“So when BOST decided to support us I was super happy. I met the MD and I didn’t have to do any convincing. He said it’s in line with their CSR, and they are here to support.”

Mr Adutwum noted that the scheme fits into the overall policy of government to improve access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.

The General Manager of Corporate Communications at BOST, Marlick Adjei noted that the scholarship will go a long way to help guarantee the security and safety of the company’s infrastructure as it serves as a livelihood alternative for the youth in the impact areas.