Camidoh is currently in East Africa to commence his African media tour in support of his latest EP “A.L.T.I.N.E.”

The Ghanaian afrobeats singer and songwriter arrived in Uganda this week where he engaged with some notable media houses such as NBS TV Uganda, NRG Radio Uganda to discuss his career and passion for music while also sharing some new songs from his “A Life Time Is Not Enough” EP.

Earlier, he was in Kenya, where he shared his forecast for the year with some of the industry’s bigwigs, including Soundcity Radio Kenya, Capital FM Kenya, and Pulse Kenya.

Later this month, Camidoh is anticipated in Tanzania to wrap up his media appearances and activations throughout East Africa.

Meanwhile, Camidoh has released a video for “Adoley,” the second track off his “A Lifetime Is Not Enough” EP.

Directed by Ghana’s finest director, REX, the clip comes with a touch of urban and indigenous Ghanaian and Nigerian street vibes, which in all gives it a global appeal.

A Life Time Is Not Enough arrived in January this year as the Ghana native’s official sophomore studio record after chalking up industry success with his 2020 Contingency Plan.

The new EP has six songs and features guest contributions from Ghanaian singer-songwriter Cina Soul.

Since its release, the project has earned positive reviews from industry executives, music writers, and critics and is currently enjoying massive airplay across the country.

Watch the video below: