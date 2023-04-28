Chief Justice Anin Yeboah and Ṛev John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Deputy Minister for Education have commissioned an ultramodern circuit court in Assin South in the Central Region.

The exercise was done on Thursday 27th April 2023, to promote effective justice delivery in the District.

The facility, according to the Assin South District Finance Officer funded by Common fund comes with a residence for the judge and a solar-powered borehole.

Other auxiliaries are the Registrar’s office, ICT room, bailiffs, and a standby generator for uninterrupted power supply.

He admonished the Judicial staff, which would be posted to the court, to keep it neat and ensure prompt maintenance.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, commended the Chief Justice for spearheading judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery in the country.

In his address, he thanked the Apimanim and Atandansu Traditional Council for releasing Land for the project.

He acknowledged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s immense investment in justice delivery and promise to continue to lobby for more developmental projects for the good people of Assin South.

A welcome address delivered on behalf of the Assin South DCE, Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah by the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Awuku stated that,

“As we can all see this outstanding and beautiful court premises, came by the effort of our previous DCE, Hon Derrick Owusu Ambrose to start, and the same effort was put in by the current DCE, Hon. Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah in collaboration with MP, Rev. Ntim Fordjour to complete it. That is why we are here today witnessing this hallmark achievement by the current NPP government, and to be commissioned by His Lordship Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.”

He also urged the police officers not to go to Assin Fosu or Cape Coast, but to direct their appropriate cases to the court for efficient and timely delivery of justice.

“Likewise, as citizens, let’s put the court to good use by allowing justice to take its course”, he stated.