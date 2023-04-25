The Citi Sports team, under the auspices of Citi FM/Cit TV will on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 host its fourth EPL Roadshow of the season for the game between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Citi Sports will give patrons a treat of in-depth sports analysis and live sports viewing at The Cosmopolitan inside Earlbeam Plaza – opposite the Fiesta Royale Hotel – on Wednesday night from 6pm.

The match between Manchester City and Arsenal is perhaps the biggest game of the league season as the sides go neck-to-neck for this season’s Premier League title.

The Gunners have a five-point gap over Manchester City but the Cityzens have played two games fewer than their title challengers.

The contest will either give Mikel Arteta a breather from chasing Pep Guardiola and his side or slip up yet again in the title challenge which might spell the end of their ambition.

Make it a point to be there to enjoy a night of good food, drinks and an avenue to network with people from the corporate space.