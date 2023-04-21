The University of Cape Coast chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana has called off its industrial action after a week of being on strike.

SSA-UoG, UCC embarked on strike last Thursday, April 13, over management’s failure to implement negotiated and agreed conditions of services of its members.

National Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Isaac Donkor also in an interview with Eyewitness News on Citi FM on April 19 disclosed that the members of the Association were going to embark on a nationwide strike if the concerns and demands of the UCC chapter were not addressed.

But all that has been put to rest by the announcement by the UCC chapter to suspend its week-long strike.

Read the full statement below;

“SUSPENSION OF INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION BY SSA-UOG, UCC LOCAL

Owing to the ruling of the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday 19th April, 2023 on a matter between the Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana, University of Cape Coast (SSA-UoG, UCC Local) and Management of the University of Cape Coast, the commission directed that SSA-UoG, UCC Local should call off its current strike action and equally directed Management of UCC to engage SSA-UoG, UCC Local to resolve the concerns and grievances raised and revert to the Commission on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

In light of the directive, Management has extended an invitation to the Leadership of SSA-UoG, UCC Local to begin engagements on Friday 21st April 2023. With this step taken by Management, SSA-UoG, UCC Local in respect for the Commission’s directive wishes to suspend its strike action declared on Thursday 13th April, 2023.

We direct members to report to work from Friday 21st April, 2023. We therefore, appeal to Management that members who may have traveled out of the jurisdiction of UCC campus during the period would report to work after the weekend.

We express great appreciation to all members for the continuous support and trust in leadership during this period.”