The High court in Accra has admitted into evidence caution statements by accused persons in the murder case of late MP for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah during interrogation.

This follows a mini-trial as a result of an objection raised by lawyers for the accused persons, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Dosso.

The lawyers indicated that the caution statements which prosecution’s eight witness intended to tender in during his testimony were not taken from the accused persons voluntarily.

In line with the dictates of section 120 (6) of the Evidence Act, a mini-trial was held in the absence of the Jury to determine whether or not the caution statements should be excluded from the evidence of the prosecution.

Prosecution during the mini-trial called witnesses, including the investigator, who were cross-examined.

But after consideration of the evidence made available during the mini-trial, the court ruled that the caution statements were made voluntarily and hence overruled the objection of counsel of the accused person.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo in her ruling stated that the accused persons were not coerced by the Police, nor were they promised any favours before they voluntarily gave the caution charge statement.