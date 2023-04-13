The Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul on Wednesday 12th April 2023 commissioned accommodation facilities for young officers of the 155 Armoured Regiment in Damongo.

The commissioning of the officers’ accommodation comes some five months after an accommodation facility was commissioned for 180 young soldiers at the Regiment which is barely two years old.

Mr. Nitiwul said the government will continue to explore acceptable ways of mitigating the accommodation challenges of the military.

“Adequate and appropriate accommodation for military personnel plays an important role in the function and performance of military personnel and government shall therefore continue to exploit acceptable ways in mitigating the accommodation challenges of all personnel.”

The 6 units 5 facility to accommodate young officers of the regiment was commissioned by the Minister for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul in the company of the Chief of Defense Staff and Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

The 155 Armoured Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces was established in 2020 in Damongo as part of the army’s drive to boost the country’s security in a period of contemporary security threats.

The unit since its establishment has helped in maintaining peace in the Savannah enclave as well as improving on socio-economic activities of the Damongo township.

The unit which was established with less than 100 soldiers now has nearly 500.

Mr. Nitiwul in his address also commended the Regiment for supporting the civil authority in the area in maintaining law and order.