Through the generosity of listeners and viewers of Citi FM/ Citi TV, the Citi FM Foundation has once again been able to put smiles on the faces of children at the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor (near Suhum) in the Eastern Region.

The gesture forms part of the annual Easter Orphan Project which seeks to support some orphans.

On Easter Monday, staff of Citi FM/ Citi TV spent quality time with the children to mark the day.

Hundreds of the children after the donation were treated to good music, food and other goodies to make the Easter celebration an unforgettable one for them.

In his welcome message, BASCO Administrator, Richard Coffie, who is also an old student of the orphanage, expressed gratitude for Citi FM/Citi TV‘s huge contributions over the past 17 years.

“Your coming over the years has brought a lot of blessings. We can’t write the story of BASCO without Citi FM/Citi TV. Your presence will go a long way to impact our lives”, he emphasized.

BASCO received items including books, several boxes of banana, rice, gari, maize, sugar, milk, drinks, detergents and toys.

The rest were biscuits, confectionery, packs of water, cooking oil, stationery, toiletries among many others.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV handed over the items to BASCO.

That wasn’t all, it added a cheque for GH¢30,000 to cater for some other needs.

“Citi FM and Citi TV have taken it upon themselves to give back to society and that is why we always come back to BASCO for this worthy cause. We are sure this will be impactful because we have succeeded in putting smiles on the faces of these children. We are very excited that this will go a long way to lessen the burden as you manage the facility”, said Frema Adunyame, Head of Events and Partnership at Citi FM/Citi TV.

Rev. Victor Ofori Amoah, Director of the Orphanage, who received the items on behalf of BASCO thanked management for its continuous kind gesture.

“Citi FM and Citi TV have always been donating to us and this has opened many doors. We pray for blessings for the listeners and viewers as they make these donations. God grant them their heart desires. We thank you very much. The children are grateful.”

The Easter Orphan Project by the Citi FM Foundation also happened simultaneously at the Tamale Children’s Home at Nyoni, Tamale and the King Jesus Charity Home in Kumasi.

Since the Citi FM Foundation adopted BASCO in 2005, it has benefited from yearly gifts, significant initiatives, and mentoring every Easter Monday.

Despite the disruption of COVID-19 in the last three years, The Citi FM Foundation continuously supported the orphanage during which time, it built a 30-bed dormitory and handed it over in 2022.

The Foundation also constructed two borehole projects totalling GH¢30,000.00. The boreholes are not only serving the orphanage but the entire Trotor community in Suhum.