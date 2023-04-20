The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has admonished members of the Council of State to consider their integrity with regard to the president’s recent appointments to the Electoral Commission’s Board.

Sammy Gyamfi stated that the Council should attend to the letter the NDC wrote it to reconsider the appointments of Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani and Dr. Peter Appiahene to the board of the EC.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the NDC’s mouthpiece said all the party wants is to have the Council advise the president to rescind his decision on the appointment of Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani and Dr. Peter Appiahene.

“What we are asking the Council of State to do is to purge themselves of this constitutional sacrilege and that is what we intend to achieve with the letter we sent to the Council.”

“The Council of State is a very important institution in our democratic system so therefore, in their advice to the president, they should be careful to consider the national interest. We believe in their competence and patriotism, and we will be very happy if, in light of the new evidence we have presented, they advise the president to reverse his decision.”

Mr. Gyamfi added that the little confidence left in the Electoral Commission will be eroded should the two members remain on the Board.

“This is hard evidence relative to the party inclination of these two people. They are publicly known NPP hardliners, and they are unredeemably partisan that if we accept them as members of the Electoral Commission, the whole institution will lose the little integrity and credibility it has left. Don’t forget that public confidence in the Electoral Commission is at an all-time low of 10 percent and what we need to do now is what will boost public confidence in government institutions.”

The NDC on Wednesday, April 19 wrote to the Council of State to reconsider the appointment of Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani and Dr. Peter Appiahene.