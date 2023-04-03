Atlantics Lifesciences Limited, a company commissioned last year by President Akufo-Addo under the government’s One District One Factory Initiative (IDIF), has been disconnected from the national grid by the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG’s) national revenue mobilization taskforce.

The company owes over GH¢800,000 as of March 31.

The task force, which disconnected the company, is also following up on 28 other companies, which owe a total of GH¢80.5 million.

Atlantics Lifesciences Limited is a pharmaceutical company located on the Aflao stretch in the Ningo Prampram Municipality.

According to Citi News sources, the company supplies essential drugs to government hospitals, and it takes the government about nine months to pay, hence the delay in paying their energy debt.

The ECG owes Bui Power Authority (BPA), the managers of the Bui Generating Station more than US$612 million, Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer revealed.

He expressed his disappointment in the inability of the ECG to pay the authority as the power produced and supplied to the company remained the only problem confronting the operations of the 404 Megawatts (MW) dam, situated in the Banda District of the Bono Region.