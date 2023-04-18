The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and the Johnson and Co. Mining Company in Tarkwa for failure to pay bills of GH¢2.4 million.

Speaking during the disconnection exercise, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer for the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo said the action forms part of a nationwide revenue mobilisation.

“Johnson and Co. Mining owe us to the tune of GH¢1.2 million, and we are hoping that by the time we leave here, they will be able to settle their debt. Earlier on, we have to knock the University of Mines and Technology off the grid as a result of a GH¢1.2 million debt owed to the ECG.”

He also denied rumours that the ECG was targeting some specific agencies and individuals by disconnecting them from the national grid.

“We are not victimising any customer and if anybody should cry victim, then it should be the ECG because we have supplied electricity and our customers are refusing to pay us.”