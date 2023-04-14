A total of 2,177 fire outbreaks have been recorded between January and March 2023 by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Some 2,403 fires were recorded in the same period in 2022.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Julius A. Kuunuor disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

He said it was worrying that despite the decrease in fire outbreaks within the period, domestic fires were leading the chart with a total of 760, followed by bush fires, 492, commercial fires, 336, electrical fires, 208, vehicular fires, 178, refuse fires, 117, institutional fires, 76 and industrial fire outbreaks, ten.

Out of the total fire incidents recorded within the period, 596 were doused by the public and 1,581 were extinguished by the GNFS.

CFO Kuunuor attributed the decrease in fire outbreaks to the intensive national fire safety education the Service had embarked on over the period.

He, however, noted that there was an increase in electrical fires due to faulty meters and electrical gadgets, adding that vehicular fires in recent times had also gone up owing to the non-existence of fire extinguishers or fake fire extinguishers in cars.

He said to further reduce fire outbreaks to a single digit the Service would continue with its intensive public education and put up fire tents at marketplaces to ensure fire prevention and prompt action during fire outbreaks.

He urged building contractors to be mindful of their activities, which often impeded the GNFS from acting swiftly in case of fire outbreaks.

The Chief Fire Officer advised the citizenry to also ensure there were proper and active fire extinguishers at vantage points at homes, workplaces, vehicles, and other public places to aid them in the event of an outbreak.

“Fire safety is a shared responsibility, so the public must adhere to the fire safety precautions put in place. They must ensure all electrical appliances are put off when not in use and upon leaving the house to prevent fires,” CFO Kuunor advised.”