Frytol, Ghana’s number one vegetable oil continues to show its commitment to the well-being of Ghanaians by supporting its cherished Muslim consumers to observe the season of Ramadan.

Frytol believes the season of Ramadan is solemn and a period where Muslims get closer to Allah in observing the fast and praying each day.

In this holy month of Ramadan, thousands of Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn till dusk while praying, reflecting and observing communal bonding and connections.

Towards the end of this month-long spiritual journey, Frytol joined the Muslim community to observe this special season by supporting praying Muslims break their fast with delicious fried snacks each day.

For a brand that promotes a life of Goodness for all persons, celebrating Ramadan and the Eid, is an integral part of the Life of goodness of a Muslim as Ramadan is one of the strong pillars of Islam.

Being fulfilled is one significant essence of Living a life of goodness and Sahih Bukhari Volume 003, Book 031, Hadith Number 125 summarizes the rewards of Fasting in Ramadan as enormous for the Muslim. Frytol is leveraging its purpose to support the Ghanaian Muslim community living the life of Goodness to the fullest in all spheres of life.

As a cooking oil brand, Frytol primarily promotes the importance of joyous food moments and the social connections of communal celebrations especially during festive seasons such as Eid-ul-Fitr. Over the last few days Frytol visited 4 major mosques in Accra namely, Madina, Nima, Mamobi and Cantonments Mosques to join in the night fight feast after the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Today as we mark the end of Ramadan and the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Frytol wishes all Muslims a happy Eid! Eid Mubarak and May all our feasts be joyous.