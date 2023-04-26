The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Abuakwa South constituency of the Eastern Region, has refuted Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s assertions that galamsey activities in Kyebi caused President Akufo-Addo’s wall to collapse.

According to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report, an NPP Youth Organizer engaged in galamsey, resulting in the destruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s wall and garden.

However, in an interview with Citi News, NPP’s Abuakwa South constituency Youth Organizer, Felix Acheampong stated that nothing of such nature ever occurred in Kyebi.

“The house is not in the bush. It is surrounded by other houses, and it is also in the middle of a town. So, for an excavator to get into the house and carry out galamsey activities is something that cannot be done. We also have security men in the house, so I am just wondering how this illegal miner got into the house to do galamsey”, he said.