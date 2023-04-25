The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the galamsey report authored by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng vindicates the party’s claim that government was never determined to fight illegal mining.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng who is a former Chairman of the now defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, in his report, accused some stalwarts of the Akufo-Addo government of interfering in illegal small-scale mining fight or being engaged in galamsey.

Addressing the media at the ‘Moment of Truth Series’ at the NDC headquarters, the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi contends that galamsey was bound to flourish under the NPP government.

“Galamsey was obviously bound to flourish under the corrupt Akufo-Addo-Bawumia regime because it was the central source for illegal gold purchases used in this complex money laundering scheme which has been uncovered by Aljazeera. This scheme is being perpetrated against the state by high powerful forces.

He added, “As we the NDC have always maintained, President Akufo-Addo’s claim of fighting galamsey was the biggest scam ever to be perpetrated on Ghanaians. Today, the NDC stands to be vindicated as a report authored by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has confirmed our long-held opinion. There has never been any genuine commitment or attempt to fight galamsey by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government. The said report shows clearly that the so-called fight against galamsey was a charade calculated to enable top government and NPP functionaries to appropriate and take over the elicit galamsey trading”.