The substantive match-fixing case between Ashantigold Football Club and the Ghana Football Association is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 1 pm, in Accra’s Human Rights Court One.

The Obuasi-based club disputes their relegation to Division Two, describing the decision from Ghana’s football governing body as unfair.

In the 2020/2021 season, Ashantigold thrashed Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Matchday 34.

The GFA Prosecutor accused the Miners of three counts of misconduct for violating the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019, and the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, and charged some of their players and club officials following investigations.

The four-time League champions were demoted to Division Two after being found guilty of match manipulation by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

Ashantigold is seeking a fair hearing and is urging the Accra High Court to compel Ghana’s football governing body to provide one.

In October 2022, the High Court dismissed Ashantigold’s interlocutory injunction on the Betpawa Premier League.