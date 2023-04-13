The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, is optimistic that the fund’s Executive Board would grant final approval to Ghana’s bailout request soon.

Ms Georgieva said at the ongoing World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. that her optimism stemmed from the swelling goodwill that the country was getting from the international community, including its creditors.

Graphic Online’s Maxwell Akalaare Adombila who is covering the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., USA reports Ms Georgieva told journalists Thursday that her outfit was pushing the bilateral creditors to quickly provide the financial assurance needed for the board to approve the deal.

Ghana secured a staff-level agreement (SLA) for the $3 billion request in December but efforts to move pass the final lap have dragged as bilateral creditors haggle over the terms of the debt restructuring exercise.