The unsung tales of Ghana’s rich culture and heritage were once again highlighted last March through Citi FM and Citi TV‘s Heritage Month.

At the heart of the thrilling yearly on-air series of the station during the month-long celebration were Ghana’s rich culture, tradition, and untold stories.

The 2023 edition was quite unique in that unlike previous years, it focused on the places, people, food and music of the Ghanaian people.

That wasn’t the only enjoyable aspect; these sights and songs were also highlighted in a tender way through storytelling as the driving concept.

To provide a different feel for the radio and TV audiences, there were two unique productions for each medium – the first of its kind in the 14-year history of the on-air series.

Citi FM and Citi TV commemorated the Heritage Month with on-air educational, informative, and entertaining programmes.

The on-air series was dedicated to educating people about Ghana’s culture and traditions and celebrating its history.

People with extensive knowledge of Ghana’s history were guests, and viewers and listeners learned interesting cultural facts.

Fascinating pieces on Ghanaian cuisine, music, fashion, dance, captivating performances, and traditions from around the country were not left out. That actually captivated viewers as well as listeners.

The central element of the Ghanaian culture is still tied to the contemporary way of life, but more may have to be done to sustain, engage and document and that is exactly what has been spearheaded by Citi FM and Citi TV through the on-air series.

Rich content has been generated for our audience to study.

Given their crucial importance in Ghana’s pre- and post-colonial history, the forts and castles in Accra, Keta, and Cape Coast were recognized.

There was more on Awugukwa to give Komfo Anokye prominence. Lessons on slavery from Assin-Manso were not ignored.

Would you have known that music is not just about the sound if it weren’t for the on-air series? Conversations about music theory, melodic elements, instruments, and, of course, the culture that influences the music were sparked by the ethnomusicologists’ lecture on traditional Akan and Ga music.

The evolution of highlife music and the dynamics of particular musical ensembles were highlighted.

The series took the audience to the Abokobi slave village to emphasize heritage preservation and policy making to sustain tourism potentials. It wasn’t the only site. The series made a stop at the Dodowa forest. There, we were able to reveal the secrecy of that scenery. Do you know of the beach life along Accra’s coastlines? If you don’t, try the lifestyle at the shores of James Town, La, Osu and the adjoining settlements.

The display of indigenous delicacies was the part that many people found astounding. If you think about it, ingredients are not the only factor in the preparation of Ghanaian food and beverages. Indeed, the procedure calls for a form of scientific art. You probably didn’t know, but now you do. Local music performances by several top music brands were intermingled with the culinary session on Citi TV’s What’s Cooking show.

Wait a minute, all of these took place in the Citi Heritage Village, a set created purposefully for Heritage Month, where presenters and guests in their local regalia observed other traditional Ghanaian practices.

There is a lot to learn every day. I don’t want to kill the momentum for this year. Till we return with another episode next year, simply visit and subscribe to Citi Tube on YouTube or Citi FM‘s Sound Cloud to access all the videos and audio from the on-air series.