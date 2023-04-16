The Ghana Education Service has launched an investigation into a viral video showing students of Ghana Senior High School in Tamale using toilet cubicles as dormitories.

The video has caused outrage on social media and raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the students.

According to the Ghana Education Service, the school has excess capacity to house an additional 300 students, yet some students are forced to sleep in such unacceptable conditions.

The situation is deemed disturbing and unfortunate, especially since only 1467 students have enrolled out of the 1790 vacancies declared by the school.

In light of the incident, the Headmaster and Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education.

The investigation is expected to be completed within two weeks, and the Headmaster and Senior Housemaster will be required to report back on the findings.

In a statement released by the management, they expressed their commitment to ensuring that students are provided with a safe school environment and assured all stakeholders and the general public that they would continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students.

The incident has sparked a conversation about the importance of ensuring that schools across the country provide adequate living conditions for students. The Ghana Education Service has vowed to take all necessary measures to address the situation and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.