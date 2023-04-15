There is heavy security presence at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North Municipality following disturbances over the installation of a new Queenmother earlier today.

A number of irate youth earlier stormed the chief’s palace to disrupt the traditional process.

Their contention is that the chief of Kukurantumi Daasebre Boamah Darko who doubles as the Akyem Abuakwa Adontenhene is going contrary to a court order restraining him from installing a new Queen mother.

According to Citi News sources, the new queen mother who is alleged to be the niece of the chief is not the favorite of the masses nor the next in line.

Citi News understands that the first part of the installation process was done behind closed doors before the irate youth invaded the palace to prevent a ritual performance on the sacred stone known as Abosomabuor.

A timely intervention from the police reinforcement team prevented the situation from escalating.

The youth who are still loitering around the palace have vowed to ensure that the installation does not happen.