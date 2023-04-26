Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah says he is optimistic that Justice Gertrude Torkonoo’s nomination as the next Chief Justice will not face any setbacks.

The Council of State is expected to give advice on the nomination which will then pave the way for Parliament to take her through the approval process.

In a Citi News interview, the Deputy Attorney General indicated that he does not foresee any hindrance since the same Parliament approved her to the Supreme Court.

“From the time that she was appointed [as Supreme Court Justice] till date, until there are things that may go against her, from where I sit, I don’t see how her nomination may be rejected by Parliament, but of course, Parliament may have other reasons that they think doesn’t qualify her to be the Chief Justice”.

“The Council of State, as we speak, is in the process of helping the president submit her name to Parliament and I think the Council of State prior to the appointment of Justice Torkonoo as a Supreme Court Judge went through a similar process, so she is not someone who is not new, she is well known, and I expect that the Council of State will endorse what the president has said, and the list will be sent to Parliament for Parliament to do its job.”