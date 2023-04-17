The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, says the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) decision to interdict the headteacher of the Ghana Senior High School in Tamale over a washroom turned into an accommodation facility for students was rushed.

His comment follows a viral video where some of the students of GHANASCO were seen using washroom cubicles as dormitories.

The headmaster, Douglas Haruna Yakubu and Senior Housemaster were directed by the GES to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Apaak said the GES should have taken its time to probe the matter at the regional level before rushing to ask the headmaster and the senior housemaster to step aside.

“I think that the decision to ask the headmaster and the senior housemaster to step aside was a bit rushed. I don’t think that was the way to go. The initial assessment could have been done by the regional director, on the basis of that then a decision could have been done whether they were culpable in one way or the other to warrant them being asked to step aside,” the legislator maintained.

The MP who is calling for a probe said the truth will be made bear after the investigation is done.

“The issue of inadequate space is one that cannot be discounted, even as we wait for the investigations. What is adequate space? That should be factored into this conversation. The investigations will reveal all these. Well, I have no doubt that accommodation is a challenge as far as our SHSs are concerned,” the Ranking Member, Education Committee of Parliament indicated.

Asked about his take on the headmaster’s reaction that the story was concocted, he said, “Well, that is his rendition. I have seen a press release that there’s going to be an investigation. I believe that the truth will come out. This phenomenon where spaces that ought not to serve as abode for students are being used by students is not limited to what we are seeing in GHANASCO,” he said.